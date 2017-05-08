PHOTOs! How Kakamega welcomed their lucky son, ABISAI, the sh221M SportPesa winner.

Monday, May 8, 2017 - Business in Kakamega town came to a halt when Samuel Abisai, the lucky guy who won a staggering Sh221M SportPesa Jackpot touched down on Sunday.





The 28-year old received a hero’s welcome from Kakamega all the way to his home in Lurambi.





Ecstatic crowds lined the streets as some tried to catch a glimpse of the new millionaire in town.





After spending some time with his parents, he made his way to Bukhungu Stadium which was filled to the brim you’d think it was a football match pitting AFC Leopards’ and Gor Mahia underway for reception.





As much as he is a beneficially of gambling, he urged youth to bet responsibly.





“SportPesa is real but you should play responsibly,” he told the crowd.





