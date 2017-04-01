PHOTOs from the grisly road accident that has claimed the lives of 29 pupils, this is terrible

29 pupils from a primary school in Tanzania have lost their lives in a grisly road accident.

The pupils died on the spot alongside two teachers and the vehicle’s driver when the mini-bus they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a river.

They were going for an education trip at Ngorongoro crater.

The children aged 12 to 13, were standard seven pupils at the Lucky Vincent School in the nearby town of Arusha.

“We lost 29 students and two of our staff, and the driver died too," said Innocent Mushi, director of the Lucky Vincent Primary School in the northern city of Arusha, where the children were schooling.

The dead included 12 boys and 17 girls, he said.

Several other children were wounded, some of them severely, according to police.

President John Magufuli described the accident as a "national tragedy" in a statement.

Here are photos from the accident scene.