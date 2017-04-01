PHOTO! This hotel’s announcement about Ugali ‘sosa’ sums the high cost of living in Kenya.

Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living where prices of basic commodities have shot through the rough.





Nowadays, commodities such as maize flour and milk have soared beyond the reach of ordinary Kenyans and no respite is nigh.





Despite the Government adjusting the tax imposed on maize flour downwards, consumers are yet to feel the benefit as millers seem reluctant to comply.





This calls for drastic measures to keep going like this hotel’s announcement suspending the famous ‘Ugali Sosa’





Well, don’t mind the grammar; the message is home and dry.