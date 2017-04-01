PhD holders like KIDERO are morons, look at what he has done to Nairobi, just filthy - SONKO

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Mike Sonko, has said education is not a determinant of good governance.





Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday , Sonko said leadership comes from God and not education qualifications.





He said Kidero has a PhD and he has done nothing in Nairobi since he was elected as Governor in 2013.





“Leadership is not about education, it’s from God. Education should not be used to gauge leadership capabilities. I urge the next Parliament to amend the election act. What have PhD holders like Kidero done for our country?” said Sonko.





He also said despite the well-schooled Governor receiving billions from the national Government, Nairobi is in a worst state than when Kidero took over.





Sonko also attacked Peter Kenneth saying he has an admirable academic history but has been mentioned in many scandals including the looting of Kenya Reinsurance Corporation when he was the chairman.





