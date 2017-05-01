PETER MUNYA told to do the impossible or lose the election in August - RUTO in the mix

Sunday May 21, 2017 - Meru Governor Peter Munya has been told to drop his 2022 Presidential ambition and support Deputy President William Ruto if he wants to remain relevant politically.





Speaking yesterday, Meru Senator, Kiraitu Murungi, termed Munya’s 2022 Presidential ambitions as not only a threat to Ruto but also President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2017 re-election bid.





Kiraitu also urged Munya to bolt out of the gubernatorial race saying he..



