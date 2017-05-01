Peleka ujinga mbali! Kenyan g@y activist cries out after being denied a haircut because he is G@Y.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:37

Wednesday, 17 May 2017 - Popular Kenyan g@y activist, Dennis Nzioka alias Denno Mrembo, has narrated how he has been facing harassment because of his s3xual orientation.


Denno narrated how he was denied a haircut because he is g@y amongst other nasty experiences.

Can you imagine being denied a haircut just because you are gay? This, and other experiences I have..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno