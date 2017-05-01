Peleka ujinga mbali! Kenyan g@y activist cries out after being denied a haircut because he is G@Y.00:00
..gone through.” He wrote
He also narrated how he has been facing death threats for advocating for the rights of g@ys in Kenya.
Last year, he was nearly killed along Jogoo Road.
“Last year, I was driving along Jogoo Road at night when I was flagged down by two men with heavy jackets. Seeing they were not police or the dreaded NTSA officers with their Alcoblow – I decided to ignore their frantic hand signals to stop. That is when one of them reached inside his jacket, drew out a gun, and shot at me. He hit the windscreen near the driver’s seat. I lost control of the car, rolling over several times, before landing in a ditch. Could this have been an attempt to take my life?” He further added..
The Kenyan DAILY POST
