Peleka ujinga mbali! Kenyan g@y activist cries out after being denied a haircut because he is G@Y.

..gone through.” He wrote





He also narrated how he has been facing death threats for advocating for the rights of g@ys in Kenya.





Last year, he was nearly killed along Jogoo Road.





“Last year, I was driving along Jogoo Road at night when I was flagged down by two men with heavy jackets. Seeing they were not police or the dreaded NTSA officers with their Alcoblow – I decided to ignore their frantic hand signals to stop. That is when one of them reached inside his jacket, drew out a gun, and shot at me. He hit the windscreen near the driver’s seat. I lost control of the car, rolling over several times, before landing in a ditch. Could this have been an attempt to take my life?” He further added..





The Kenyan DAILY POST