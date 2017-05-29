PASSARIS warms Nairobians' hearts after visiting ailing SHEBESH in Hospital –PHOTOs

Monday, May 29, 2017 - Nairobi Woman Representative Aspirant, Esther Passaris, may have won herself more supporters after she visited her opponent Rachel Shebesh in hospital.





From the photos she shared on twitter, the two locked in a warm embrace with Shebesh, who is nursing a leg injury in Nairobi Hospital, smiling in approval of the kind gesture.





Shebesh is seeking re-election on Jubilee ticket while Passaris is vying on an ODM ticket.





