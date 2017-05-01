Parliament exposes UHURU’s Govt for wanting to steal sh64 billion in the name of unga crisis

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:28

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - Parliament have poked holes in the sh64 billion extra spending by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, through a supplementary budget.

The MPs accused the Jubilee Government yesterday of riding on the food crisis to go on a last minute spending.

Through the Parliament Budget Office (PBO), MPs highlighted questionable expenditure items in...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno