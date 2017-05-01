Parliament exposes UHURU’s Govt for wanting to steal sh64 billion in the name of unga crisis

Parliament exposes UHURU’s Govt for wanting to steal sh64 billion in the name of unga crisisNews 05:28
Wednesday May 31, 2017 - Parliament have poked holes in the sh64 billion extra spending by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, through a supplementary budget.
The MPs accused the Jubilee Government yesterday of riding on the food crisis to go on a last minute spending.
Through the Parliament Budget Office (PBO), MPs highlighted questionable expenditure items in...
