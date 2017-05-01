Parliament exposes UHURU’s Govt for wanting to steal sh64 billion in the name of unga crisis

..the 2nd supplementary budget with only 30 days to the end of the 2016-2017 financial year.





In the supplementary budget, the Government has allocated sh3.7 billion to fund the unga subsidy among other things.





The Government has allocated a whopping sh3.2 billion on security of which sh1.5 billion will be used to purchase specialized equipment ahead of the August 8th General Election.





The MPs rejected the budget, saying it was unjustified, terming it a scheme to swindle Kenyans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



