Parents may weep! Spoilt Kenyan youths share crazy PHOTOs, Hell on earth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 18:38

Lord have mercy on the so called “digital generation” because they have  lost it.

A group of spoilt youths who have no morals left have shared crazy stuff on social media.

These are  young University and College students who should be  doing something that adds value to their lives but they don’t care about tomorrow.

These photos may make parents weep.

Just see for yourself.












The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno