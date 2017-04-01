Parents may weep! Spoilt Kenyan youths share crazy PHOTOs, Hell on earth.Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Photos 18:38
Lord have mercy on the so called “digital generation” because they have lost it.
A group of spoilt youths who have no morals left have shared crazy stuff on social media.
These are young University and College students who should be doing something that adds value to their lives but they don’t care about tomorrow.
These photos may make parents weep.
Just see for yourself.
The Kenyan DAILY POST