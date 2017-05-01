Panic in State House as RAILA receives calls from world leaders after he was named NASA flag bearer

Monday May 1, 2017 - State House is reportedly in panic mode following the naming and unveiling of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer on Thursday .





This is after it emerged that since his naming as the NASA candidate, Raila and his running mate, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, have continuously been receiving high profile calls from world leaders to congratulate them on their nomination.





The callers are said to Presidents, former Presidents and businessmen from the region and beyond.





And what is more disturbing to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, is that those calling Raila and Kalonzo to congratulate them on their nomination are said to be close friends of the Jubilee leadership.





Sources within State House have intimated that Uhuru/ Ruto are worried that their international friends who are now calling Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka believe NASA will beat Jubilee in the August polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST