Panic in State House as RAILA claims he’ll release dossier on individuals behind Mexico Maize Scandal

Monday May 22, 2017 - Panic and anxiety has rocked State House and Deputy President William Ruto’s residence in Karen after NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, promised to expose the cartels behind the importation of the controversial maize from Mexico.





Speaking in Rarieda on Saturday during the burial of Gladys Onono, the mother of nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro and Rarieda ODM nominee, Otiende Amollo, Raila said that he is committed to fighting corruption and that is the reason he will expose cartels behind the maize scandal.





"I sacked Ruto for..



