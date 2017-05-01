Painful journey to school! See what young kids in Rongai go through, SAD!

Allow me to echo this out, Wazazi wa Rongai, pelekeni watoto shule za public in Rongai.

These children you take to Langata go through a lot especially during rainy seasons, factoring in the traffic nightmare in that hood. 

Mtoto wa STD 1 anaamka 3am na kufika home 7pm? 

That’s unjust to the kid.

The pic below, taken at 4:30pm, shows the pupils who left school at 3:10pm. They had already taken 40 minutes kwa barabara na bado hawajapata gari.

Dr. Fred Matiang'i this an area I would really like you to…

