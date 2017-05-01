Painful journey to school! See what young kids in Rongai go through, SAD!Entertainment News, Featured Articles 06:36
Allow me to echo this out, Wazazi wa Rongai, pelekeni watoto shule za public in Rongai.
These children you take to Langata go through a lot especially during rainy seasons, factoring in the traffic nightmare in that hood.
Mtoto wa STD 1 anaamka 3am na kufika home 7pm?
That’s unjust to the kid.
The pic below, taken at 4:30pm, shows the pupils who left school at 3:10pm. They had already taken 40 minutes kwa barabara na bado hawajapata gari.
Dr. Fred Matiang'i this an area I would really like you to…
Page 1 2