Over-weight upcoming US rapper goes N@D3, shuts down fat shamers (PHOTOs)

U.S rapper, Dank Demoss, posed n@d3 to promote self love and also shut down fat shamers





Dank, who is based in Detroit, Michigan, says she took the picture so that everyone can know they are beautiful.





Her post has gone viral. Read it below.





“They tried to break me ! They tried to be friend me because of who I am ! They tried to drive me in sane ! They want me in that whole again !!! They want me to hate myself !!! They think I shouldn't be here because according to their.





Books I'm FAT AND IM SLOPPY ! What if i was 150 lbs and I took this picture would I get negative or positive ? What if I had the body of a goddess ? Those pple still don't have as much confidence as I do !! I took this picture bc I want everyone... to know that they are beautiful !!! Y'all have purpose ! Y'all can change the world you are great you are powerful u are smart you are intelligent MOST OF ALL YOU ARE DIFFERENT !!! I know I'm going to get a lot of negativity from my picture but I don't. Care man !!! Because y'all will never ever take me back to that dark place again !!!



Love yourself and believe that you are great



Pa.DANK"