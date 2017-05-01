OTUOMA says he will not campaign for RAILA ODINGA in Busia, he betrayed him, not even UHURU

Thursday May 25, 2017 - Busia County gubernatorial hopeful, Paul Otuoma, has accused NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, of betraying him by asking Busia County residents not to support independent candidates.





Speaking in Rarieda on Saturday during the funeral service of the late Mama Gladys Amollo, mother to Rarieda ODM parliamentary candidate, Otiende Amollo, and nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro, Raila urged NASA supporters not to elect independent candidates during the August 8 th polls.





The former Premier reminded voters that it is only elected leaders under the..



