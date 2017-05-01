Only fools will elect MIKE SONKO in August, he is a hooligan that can’s lead Nairobi - Corrupt KIDERO

Tuesday May 23, 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, has said that only foolish people will elect Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, as their Governor in August.





Sonko is the bona fide Jubilee candidate for the Nairobi Governor’s seat and he will battle it out with Kidero in August.





But in an interview with a local daily on Monday , Kidero termed Sonko as a comedian who cannot be trusted with running of the city’s affairs.





He said Sonko would only take..



