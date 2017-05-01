Only a fool will vote for UHURU/RUTO in August - They have failed terribly! Watch VIDEO

Friday, May 19, 2017 - Renowned orator and law scholar, Prof. PLO Lumumba, has urged Kenyans to vote out President Uhuru and his DP William Ruto claiming that they have failed Kenyans terribly in their first term in office.





Speaking during an interview on JKL on Citizen TV, PLO cited poor public governance, corruption, the high cost of living, unemployment, harsh business environment as some of the things that may make Uhuru a one term President.





“This is a government that should be very worried. Is there a danger that this government could only serve this term? If I was in government, I would be very worried,” said the law scholar.





