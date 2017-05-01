OFFICIAL! The amount passengers will pay for Economy and Business class coaches in SGR.

...sustainable while making sure Kenyans enjoy the comfort at affordable rates,” said Macharia.





These rates were arrived at following a study by Aarvee of India in collaboration with Wanjohi and Mutonyi Consulting Engineers, Equity Investment Bank and Amolo & Gacoka Advocates hired by the Government in March.





The first batch of 40 coaches have a capacity of 118 passengers for economy while 72 for business class.





The train can take about four hours to complete the 472km journey between Mombasa and Nairobi but due to stop overs, Kenya railways has put the travel time at five hours.





