Office Assistant Job in Kenya

Our client is an established Christian NGO based in Meru which champions Children’s rights through various programs in Meru, Samburu and Isiolo.

We are seeking applications from mature BORN-AGAIN Christian candidates to fill the following position based in Meru:

Office Assistant

(Salary 15,000)

The Office Assistant is responsible for the reception and secretarial duties of the Administration department but works indirectly with all departments.

In addition, she also supports in the performance of a variety of administrative tasks.

Since her work involves frequent dealings with the public, she must have a friendly courteous, professional and efficient approach.

Tasks and Responsibility Associated with this Position

Provides secretarial and administrative support

· Types work presented by the Administrative Assistant or the Directors and circulates memos and other official documents as necessary.

· Answers all routine correspondence independently and deals with more complex matters in co-operation with the Administrative Assistant.

· Maintains a Stationery Register. Ensures that there is always a sufficient stock of envelopes, etc. Obtains and distributes new supplies as necessary.

· Develop, set up, and document office secretarial systems related to; filling of documents, communications, supplies management, photocopying, handling petty cash and reporting on behalf of the Admin department.

Ensures the smooth flow of correspondence and communications.

· Operates the switchboard, making out-going and receiving incoming calls. Assists callers as required and takes messages if necessary.

· Receives and distributes incoming mail, and prepares outgoing mail. Registers all outgoing mails and arranges for dispatch of urgent mail by courier

Ensures high standards of efficiency and organisation.

· Exercises good time management skills.

· Maintains a well-organised office, ensuring cleanliness and good order. Recommends improvements in office administration, practices, including filing systems.

· Keeps up-to-date files for all reports, meetings correspondence etc. Ensures the proper safekeeping of all such records.

· Maintains complete confidentiality in all matters relating to the NGO’s operations, and strictly avoids gossip.

· Welcomes and attends to all visitors and ensures they receive any assistance they require, or are directed to other staff members as necessary.

· Organise refreshments for guests and assists with the organisation of special functions in co-operation with the Admin Assistant.

Ensure security and judicious management of the NGO’s resources and assets.

· Responsible for the main office keys and arming and disarming the security system.

· Ensure accountability of the petty cash, stationary, use of phone and any other resource entrusted to her/him.

Have good knowledge of transport and fleet management.

· Knowledgeable with the prevailing rates of trip charges per Kilometre both on rough roads and on tarmac.

· Prepare the monthly trip charges and fuel analysis in co-operation with the Admin Assistant.

· Is well versed with all the documents related to transport and logistics e.g. vehicle request forms, incident reporting form etc and she is able to complete them in the absence of the Admin Assistant.

Data protection

· At all times ensures that personal data of donors, sponsors, the company’s beneficiaries and their families as well as staff is handled confidentially and in accordance with prevailing organisations, office procedures and policies.

Performs other tasks as assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Requirements:

Applicants for this position should possess the following:

· Have a diploma or certificate in secretarial studies from a recognized institution and a minimum of a Grade C- in KCSE.

· At least two years office experience in administration and secretarial support services preferred.

· Must be self-supervisory, takes initiative and have good organizational skills.

· Must have computer aptitude and experience with Word Processing, Database Management, Desktop Publishing and spreadsheet software.

· Ability to manage, prioritize tasks and good attention to details.

· Good interpersonal skills, cross-cultural and religious sensitivity

· Adaptability and flexibility and willing to work long and extra hours when necessary or requested of by supervisor, directors or the governing board.

· Must be diplomatic, God fearing, honest, a team player, a peacemaker who can keep confidential information and handle them professionally.

· Fluent in English and Kiswahili, both verbal and written is essential. Knowledge of Kimeru will be an added advantage

· Must have a valid Certificate of Good Conduct, NSSF, NHIF and PIN Certificates.

info@peopleinsightslimited.com before Friday, 5th June 2017. Please forward an application letter indicating your suitability to this role, together with a copy of your updated resume, and your current salary and benefits package to:before Friday, 5th June 2017.

Interview invitations will be sent at very short notice, therefore clearly provide daytime telephone contacts.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.