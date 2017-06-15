Office Assistant Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy: Office Assistant
Job Responsibilities
·         Reception management,
·         Logistical support and procurement of office supplies and basic services,
·         Bookkeeping,
·         Stock maintenance,
·         Filing,
·         Archival activities,
·         Catering,
·         Meeting rooms management,
·         Flights & taxis among others.
·         Any other support as deemed relevant.
Key Outcomes
·         Office communications: telephone calls, emails and correspondence dealt with efficiently
·         Effective administrative and logistical support provided to the Kenya office including meeting room management, travel bookings, facilitation of meeting among others..
·         Accurate and up-to-date contact details, information and database records and other reports maintained on the Intranet site
·         Petty cash management and book keeping
·         Front office reception services management.
·         Procurement and management of services such as telephone bills, kitchen supplies, stationery, among others.
·         Maintenance of the resource centre, archive database, stationery stores and inventories.
·         Effective support on ad-hoc projects such as conferences and workshops and cross departmental activities.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to send their application to kenyajobs2016@gmail.com by 15th June 2017.

   

