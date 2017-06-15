Office Assistant Job in Kenya

Office Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 09:56
Job Responsibilities
· Reception management,
· Logistical support and procurement of office supplies and basic services,
· Bookkeeping,
· Stock maintenance,
· Filing,
· Archival activities,
· Catering,
· Meeting rooms management,
· Flights & taxis among others.
· Any other support as deemed relevant.
Key Outcomes
· Office communications: telephone calls, emails and correspondence dealt with efficiently
· Effective administrative and logistical support provided to the Kenya office including meeting room management, travel bookings, facilitation of meeting among others..
· Accurate and up-to-date contact details, information and database records and other reports maintained on the Intranet site
· Petty cash management and book keeping
· Front office reception services management.
· Procurement and management of services such as telephone bills, kitchen supplies, stationery, among others.
· Maintenance of the resource centre, archive database, stationery stores and inventories.
· Effective support on ad-hoc projects such as conferences and workshops and cross departmental activities.
How to ApplyQualified candidates to send their application to kenyajobs2016@gmail.com by 15th June 2017.