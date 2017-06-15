Office Assistant Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy: Office Assistant

Job Responsibilities

· Reception management,

· Logistical support and procurement of office supplies and basic services,

· Bookkeeping,

· Stock maintenance,

· Filing,

· Archival activities,

· Catering,

· Meeting rooms management,

· Flights & taxis among others.

· Any other support as deemed relevant.

Key Outcomes

· Office communications: telephone calls, emails and correspondence dealt with efficiently

· Effective administrative and logistical support provided to the Kenya office including meeting room management, travel bookings, facilitation of meeting among others..

· Accurate and up-to-date contact details, information and database records and other reports maintained on the Intranet site

· Petty cash management and book keeping

· Front office reception services management.

· Procurement and management of services such as telephone bills, kitchen supplies, stationery, among others.

· Maintenance of the resource centre, archive database, stationery stores and inventories.

· Effective support on ad-hoc projects such as conferences and workshops and cross departmental activities.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to send their application to

kenyajobs2016@gmail.com

by 15th June 2017.