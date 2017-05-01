Office and Administration Manager Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Title: Office and Administration Manager

Job Code: OAM/HAL/170504

Number of Positions Open: 1

Reports To: Managing Principals and Board

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Closing Date: Open Until Filled

Summary: Our Client is a well-established and highly respected local Financial Advisory Firm that deals in mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance.

Job Summary: As ‘Office and Administration Manager’ you will be expected to handle all duties and responsibilities as listed below, and under the direction of the Managing Principals and Board.

The list below is not exhaustive and it is likely that you shall be given further specific responsibilities which the Managing Principals and / or the Board may agree with you:

Key Responsibilities:

· Office administration including coordination of trainings; travel; meetings; events; onsite service; marketing material and website management;

· Supervise the Office Assistant and Office Steward;

· Liaison for service providers;

· Maintain office services by organizing office operations and procedures; designing filing systems; assigning and monitoring clerical functions;

· Manage procedures for retention, protection, retrieval, transfer, and disposal of records;

· Assist the firm’s HR function by managing personnel leave records; personnel files;

· Responsible for new staff onboarding; drawing up contractual agreements; induction and training;

· Manage procurement processes of office equipment through quotation sourcing; vendor analysis; and general office supplies management;

· Provide personal assistant support to the Managing Principals;

· Process: mileage claims; perdiem; staff claims; and vendor payments;

· Maintain office efficiency by planning and implementing office systems, layouts;

· Implement office policies by measuring results against standards;

· Keep management informed by reviewing and analyzing expenditure reports; identifying trends; and initiating corrective actions;

· Maintain office staff job results by coaching; counseling; and appraising job results;

· Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies;

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Qualifications, Training and Experience:

· Proven experience of not less than three (3) years as an Office Manager;

· Strong organizational and planning skills in a fast-paced environment;

· Team player with exceptional people management skills;

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills;

· Problem assessment and problem solving skills;

· Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work;

· BA degree / College Diploma in Administration with five (5) years of work experience.

How to Apply:

Office and Administration Manager Interested candidates holding the necessary requirements, good performance and / or references are encouraged to apply with detailed CV’s, inclusive of names and contacts of 3 referees, current telephone number and email address by clicking on:

KINDLY INCLUDE YOUR CURRENT AND EXPECTED REMUNERATION IN YOUR RESUME.