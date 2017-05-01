ODM’s AGNES ZANI differs with RAILA ODINGA over independent candidates – He is senile!

Wednesday May 24, 2017 - ODM Secretary General, Dr Agnes Zani, has differed with her party leader, Raila Odinga, over the issue of independent candidates.





On Saturday , Raila Odinga asked NASA supporters not to support independent candidates terming them as a liability to the NASA coalition.





The former Premier reminded voters that it is only elected leaders under the umbrella of NASA who will implement the coalition’s manifesto and blue print.





“The NASA coalition has..



