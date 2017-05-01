ODM youths strip a Jubilee LADY N@K£D in Mumias during RUTO’s visit – This is RAILA’s stronghold

Sunday May 14, 2017 - A section of ODM youths in Mumias caused commotion in Mumias town hours after Deputy President William Ruto visited the region.





The youths who burnt Jubilee Party shirts and caps on Saturday chanted National Super Alliance (NASA) slogans saying Mumias is a NASA stronghold.





The rowdy youth, who went about harassing anyone wearing Jubilee regalia, termed the region a NASA zone and warned any Jubilee leader against campaigning in..



