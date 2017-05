ODM youths strip a Jubilee LADY N@K£D in Mumias during RUTO’s visit – This is RAILA’s stronghold

Sunday May 14, 2017 - A section of ODM youths in Mumias caused commotion in Mumias town hours after Deputy President William Ruto visited the region. A section of ODM youths in Mumias





The rowdy youth, who went about harassing anyone wearing Jubilee regalia, termed the region a NASA zone and warned any Jubilee leader against campaigning in..