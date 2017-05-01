ODINGA is a dinosaur, see the year he joined politics! He wants you to know this about RAILA

Monday May 8, 2017 - Nominated MP, Dr Oburu Odinga, has urged the media and critics to stop associating his political course in the country to his younger brother, Raila Odinga.





Addressing a Press Conference in Mombasa on Monday , Oburu said he joined politics as early as 1971 and at the time, his brother had not yet made it to politics and so should not be associated to him at all.





"My political career should not be associated to Raila Odinga just because he is my brother.”





“I joined politics as early as 1971 and at the time Raila had...



