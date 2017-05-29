NTIMAMA turning in grave as his 'renegade' DAUGHTER confesses what he did to her before he died

Monday May 29, 2017 -The family of veteran Maasai politician, the late William Ole Ntimama, is at cross roads regarding its political future barely a year after his death.





This is after his daughter, Lydia Masikonte, disregarded his political wish and advice to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee and instead joined Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) to support National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.





Before he peacefully died in sleep in September last year, Ntimama and his family had decamped from Raila Odinga’s ODM to Uhuru/Ruto’s Jubilee, and personally advised his daughter Masikonte to remain in Jubilee and support Uhuru in the August elections.





However, few months after his demise, Masikonte disregarded Ntimama’s advice and decamped to CCM which is a member of NASA.





But as it appears, Ntimama’s daughter has no regrets for going against her father’s dying wish to support Uhuru and not Raila. She says she was forced to joining Jubilee by her father but her heart was in NASA.





Besides, she says she ditched Jubilee after realizing it was not fair in its conduct.





“My father took me to Jubilee Party but when I reached there, I realized I didn’t belong. It was not the party for me that’s why I joined CCM,” Masikonte confessed.



