Not for the faint hearted: Man catches giant python snake with bare hands (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 This shocking video shows how men with balls of steel hunt python snakes in South Africa.

From the chilling video, the crazy guy can be seen pulling the python from its hiding hole without a care in the world.


While these guys are experienced snake hunters, a simple mistake could cost him his life since these snakes have lethal venom.

Watch the video below if you have guts.

