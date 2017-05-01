No S£X on Election Day - RAILA tells his voting robots and urges wives to deny their hubbies “Nunu” ( VIDEO)

Saturday, 20 May 2017 - Former Prime Minister and NASA flag-bearer, Raila Odinga, has told his supporters to boycott s3x on 8th August.





While speaking at a political rally, Raila told women to deny their husbands s3x during Election Day.





He even told them not to sleep in the same bed with their husbands.





According to Raila, this is the only way to ensure that his supporters turn up in large numbers to vote for him.





Watch video as Raila tells his supporters not to have s3x on Election Day.



