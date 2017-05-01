No more aid! TRUMP, other donors also blacklist Kenya thanks to UHURU/ RUTO - RAILA was right

No more aid! TRUMP, other donors also blacklist Kenya thanks to UHURU/ RUTO - RAILA was rightNews 07:11
Saturday May 20, 2017 - After US President Donald Trump suspended aid to Kenya due to endemic corruption and lack of accountability, other donors have followed suit.
This is after they blacklisted Kenya as a high risk environment for donor funds because of corruption in the Jubilee Government.
Kenya has been put on a list of 24 countries classified as high risk environment for donor funds by the Global Fund.
This means that it would be hard for Kenya to..
Page 1 2