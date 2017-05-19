No election will take place if WAIGURU is barred from contesting - UHURU take that to the bank

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:51

Friday May 19, 2017 - Hundreds of residents of Kirinyaga took to the streets in support of former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, from claims that she orchestrated the looting at the National Youth Service (NYS).


This is after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament recommended that she be barred from holding any public office, including being blocked from contesting for the Kirinyaga Governorship in the August polls, over her involvement in the..

Page 1 2

  1. Anonymous
    19 May 2017 at 08:16

    IT IS MARTHA KARUA AND NO JEZEBELS.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno