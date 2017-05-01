Nilimnyima “Nunu” - PERIS exposes her stingy boyfriend and reveals what he did in her house.

Some men are so stingy.





Peris has exposed her stingy boyfriend and narrated how he went to her house empty handed and then started giving orders.





He even slept in her house and demanded for “Nunu” despite visiting her without any shopping or giving her money to cater for house bills.





Some men are so stupid.





Read this post by Peris and advice her on how she should deal with her stingy boyfriend.

She needs your help.





My boyfriend came into my…



