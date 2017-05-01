Nilimnyima “Nunu” - PERIS exposes her stingy boyfriend and reveals what he did in her house.

..house yesterday, I wasn't feeling well. He insisted I cook him lunch, which I did despite being so sick and there was no shopping in my house so I was wondering what to make for him. I told him Hakuna kitu ya kupika. He said jokingly "wee nipikie food Nko njaa".





Nkamwambia gas imeisha he help me refill.





Akajibu, I quote "Ata yangu imeisha na sijarefill, nitarefill nikitoka ocha next week". I asked him "so nikae njaa mpaka next week," akanyamaza.





He came again for supper, gave him food, he then asked whether there was tea, which I gave him.





He wanted to spend some time in my house and leave at 10pm.I was feeling sleepy so tukadoz. I denied him my nunu.





He asked me why I was so bored to an extent of denying him nunu, told him nitamwambia thru text Cz it's something I can't tell him face to face.





He left at 9 na hakuniachia even a bob. He's working and government employee for that matter while I am earning less than 10k.





Now guys, how do I tell this guy that he should leave something behind or else buy some shopping when going to his girlfriend's home without hurting him or looking materialistic?? Kindly no stones.

The Kenyan DAILY POST