Nilijenga Weston Hotel halafu MJALUO flani akapiga kelele nikamwambia kwenda - RUTO spits venom (VIDEO)

Wednesday, 10 May 2017 - Deputy President, William Ruto, has admitted that he owns the controversial Weston Hotel which is built on a grabbed land.





Ruto spoke in a public function in his local dialect and bragged that he owns the hotel that has often created heat on social media.





“Nilijenga Weston Hotel Mjaluo flani akapiga kelele nikamwambia kwenda. Kwani alitela hilo shamba kutoka Ujaluoni” Ruto said.





Watch video as he spits venom.



