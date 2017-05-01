Nigerians want UHURU to be their President over his latest project - RAILA can hug a transformer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 23:52

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Sections of Nigerian nationals have congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta for building a Sh 360 billion modern railway line that will connect Nairobi to the port of Mombasa.


The 472 kilometre railway line is an engineering masterpiece which is built by a Chinese Engineering Company.

The railway is the country's biggest infrastructure project since independence, and while it has...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno