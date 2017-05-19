NI WAREMBO: These S3XY LADIES can’t wait to serve you on the SGR trains - PHOTOs

Friday, May 19, 2017 - It is all systems go ahead of the official launch of the SGR passenger train next month.





The first train will leave Nairobi for Mombasa on 31st May carrying President Uhuru Kenyatta in a symbolic ride thereafter it will be open to the public.





From the look of things, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) that will run the train service for a few years are raring to go.





The train drivers and hostesses that have been trained locally and in China are ready for the launch from the smiles on their faces.





