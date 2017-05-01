NGO Jobs in Kenya - SHOFCO

ECD Teacher

Location: Kibera

Reports to: ECD Coordinator

Hours: Mon- Fri, 8:00am to 5:00pm

Duties

· The jobholder is responsible for childcare duties at on-site daycare center accurately, efficiently, and following all guidelines. Assists in development and execution of plans for the Daycare; performing routine and non-routine tasks.

· Organize, implement, coordinate, and control services of the childcare program

· Set up and maintain an organized and clutter free environment safe for the children

· Supervising children at all times

· Oversee the assigned daycare attendants

· Responsible for submitting and implementing a weekly themed lesson plan

· Work closely with the coordinator to implement learning approaches/methodologies

· Carry out proper child guidance

· Work closely with the social worker to follow up on absenteeism and referrals for health issues

· Ensure clean and safe environment for children

· Assist in feeding the children during meals set up

· Coordinate parent partnership plan to ensure effective child care and protection among the caregivers/parents

· Perform other duties as assigned by coordinator or other supervisors

Personal attributes

· High level of motivation, organization, honesty, commitment and professional responsibility

· Ability to work independently with minimum supervision

· Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills (both verbal and written)

· Accurate and detail oriented

· Ready to learn new concepts, methodologies and approaches

Requirements

· Diploma in Early Childhood Development Education

· At least 2 year experience

· Must be able to communicate effectively with parents

· Be respectful

· Child friendly with no previous record of child abuse

· Be flexible

· Team oriented

· Excellent child care

How to Apply



Interested applicants should send their applications together with a detailed CV to the HR

Manager, jobskibera@shininghopeforcommunities.org quoting their current and expected salaries. Applications without this information will not be considered.

DO NOT ATTACH TESTIMONIALS at this point. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Applications should reach us no later than 24th May 2017.

ECD Social Worker

Location: Kibera

Reports to: ECD Coordinator

Hours: Mon- Fri, 8:00am to 5:00pm and varied Saturdays

Duties

The Social worker along with key technical staff will be responsible for coordinating caregiver – early child psycho-social program activities. Key responsibilities will include but not limited to:

· Conduct regular home visits for the daycare and preschool children using the home visit tools to ensure the care-giving environment is conducive to help children grow into healthy and happy to harness full development potential

· Work closely with SHOFCO psychologist for cases that need counseling

· Organize and conduct parent/caregiver support group meetings to discuss essence of early child development issues and mobilize them into group savings and loan activities as economic strengthening at household level

· Use a variety of appropriate formal and informal tools and techniques to evaluate the progress and performance of students and families based on child development milestones

· Develop long-term and short-term intervention plans consistent with children’s developmental needs to help children attain full development potential

· Keep proper records of the children in the daycare and preschool programs including family background, health, social and key interventions and follow-up visits forms

· Assist ECD coordinator to carry-out individual child assessment to ensure each child is attaining proper development milestones

· Work closely with health, WASH, Education, gender and Economic empowerment programs for referral of children and the caregivers as per their needs

· Carry out any other duties as assigned by the supervisor, community programs officer and programs manager

Personal attributes

· High level of motivation, organization, honesty, commitment and professional responsibility

· Ability to work independently with minimum supervision

· Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills (both verbal and written)

· Accurate and detail oriented

Job Requirements

· Must have good counseling skills.

· Key knowledge on Early Childhood Development

· Must have at least 2 years working experience (Past experience working in an informal settlement is desirable)

· Willingness to work beyond working hours

· Degree in Social Work/ Community Development or any other related field

· Certificate/diploma in Early Childhood Development is desirable

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their applications together with a detailed CV to the HR

Manager, jobskibera@shininghopeforcommunities.org quoting their current and expected salaries. Applications without this information will not be considered.