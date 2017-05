NGO Jobs in Kenya - Save the Children

·

In coordination with the BSFP Coordinator, ensure the proper implementation of the blanket supplementary feeding programme in accordance with donor agreements including:o Community mobilization and sensitization on the BSFPo Identification of programme beneficiarieso MUAC screening of all children under five years and pregnant and lactating motherso Routine De-worming and Vitamin A supplementation to all children under-five on admission to the programmeo Ensure proper follow up of cohort of children enrolled in the impact evaluation study