NGO Jobs in Kenya - Save the Children

Vacancy: Blanket Supplementary Feeding (BSFP) Supervisor

Code: SCIM BSFP SUP 2017

6 Positions

Team / Programme: Emergency Response

Location: Mandera

Grade: 3

Type of Contract: National

Contingent up on funding

Child Safeguarding: Level 3 – the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people

Role Purpose: Under the general supervision of the Blanket Supplementary Feeding Coordinator the Blanket supplementary feeding supervisor will be responsible for the day to day management of the blanket supplementary feeding programme at select field sites in Turkana North and Kibish sub counties.

The BSFP supervisor will work closely with MOH and WFP to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

Staff directly reporting to this post: registrars, crowd controllers, distributors, loaders, verification staff and community health volunteers.

Key Areas of Accountability:

Programme Implementation

· In coordination with the BSFP Coordinator, ensure the proper implementation of the blanket supplementary feeding programme in accordance with donor agreements including:

o Community mobilization and sensitization on the BSFP

o Identification of programme beneficiaries

o MUAC screening of all children under five years and pregnant and lactating mothers

o Routine De-worming and Vitamin A supplementation to all children under-five on admission to the programme

o Ensure proper follow up of cohort of children enrolled in the impact evaluation study

· In coordination with Save the children nutrition teams and with logistics, communicate the distribution schedule for the BSFP to all communities

· Ensure proper recording and tallying of all beneficiaries reached at every distribution

· Ensure smooth implementation of the BSFP in all the distribution sites including mobilization for crowd control.

Monitoring

· Supervise the BSFP team to ensure goals and objectives of the programme are being met

· Ensure timely data collection and reporting including producing weekly and monthly reports

· In coordination with the BSFP Coordinator ensure documentation of lessons learnt thought implementation of the BSFP

Coordination

· Work with all programme teams to ensure that information relating to Save the Children and our activities is shared widely within communities in which we are working and provide for their participation and feedback in line with relevant guidelines and frameworks.

· Coordinate BSFP implementation with the Save the Children nutrition teams, MOH, WFP and its lead agencies.

· Actively participate in meetings to regularly review programme implementation and performance

Skills and Behaviours (our Values in Practice)

Accountability:

· Holds self-accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modelling Save the Children values

· Holds the team and partners accountable to deliver on their responsibilities – giving them the freedom to deliver in the best way they see fit, providing the necessary development to improve performance and applying appropriate consequences when results are not achieved

Ambition:

· Sets ambitious and challenging goals for themselves (and their team), takes responsibility for their own personal development and encourages others to do the same

· Widely shares their personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others

· Future orientated, thinks strategically

Collaboration:

· Builds and maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues, members and external partners and supporters

· Values diversity, sees it as a source of competitive strength

· Approachable, good listener, easy to talk to

Creativity:

· Develops and encourages new and innovative solutions

· Willing to take disciplined risks

Integrity:

· Honest, encourages openness and transparency

Qualifications and Experience

Essential:

· Diploma in Nutrition sciences, Public health or Food security

· Good teamwork and management skills

· Demonstrated ability to live and work in a multi-cultural environment

· Computer skills, including statistical software packages

· Excellent report writing abilities

Desirable

· Experience in Blanket supplementary feeding programmes





Job Title: Blanket Supplementary Feeding Program (BSFP) Coordinator

Code: SCIM BSFP COR 2017

1 Position

Team / Programme: Nutrition

Location: Mandera county

Grade: 3

Type of Contract: National

Contingent up on funding

Child Safeguarding: Level 3 – the responsibilities of the post may require the post holder to have regular contact with or access to children or young people

Role Purpose: To ensure successful delivery of blanket supplementary programme by Save the children within the framework of its activities.

Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners.

Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.

In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.

In Feb 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.

Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Turkana and Wajir and we work through partners in many other parts of the country.

In 2016, Save the Children established a new project office in Madagascar whose operations are managed by the Kenya CO. In total, we employ around 250 staff in both countries and had an operating annual budget in 2016 of approximately US$17.5million

Reports to: Emergency response Coordinator

Staff reporting to this post: BSFP – Supervisors

Key Areas of Accountability:

Technical / Operational

Programme Implementation

· In coordination with the Area Programme Manager, Emergency Response Coordinator, Senior Nutrition Coordinator and Nutrition TS, ensure proper preparation of the programme prior to its beginning in accordance with the proposed strategy and design.

· Ensure proper implementation of the blanket supplementary feeding programme in accordance with donor agreements including:

o Community mobilization and sensitization

o Staff management

o Procurement of necessary equipment and materials

Monitoring

· Supervise the implementation of the BSFP to ensure goals and objectives of the programme are being met

· Liaise closely with the M&E officer in developing and managing and information system

· Ensure timely data collection and reporting including producing monthly reports and end of program evaluation report

· Ensure documentation of lessons learnt thought implementation of the BSFP

Financial management

· Fulfill all sub-budget holder responsibilities according to save the Children financial policies

· In coordination with BSFP manager fulfill all grant compliance requirements particularly the preparation of programmatic and financial reports for donor(s), Govt and Save the Children.

Coordination

· Work with all programme teams to ensure that information relating to Save the Children and our activities is shared widely within communities in which we are working and provide for their participation and feedback in line with relevant guidelines and frameworks.

· Coordinate BSFP implementation with WFP and its lead agencies

· In coordination with the Programme Manager, participate in relevant coordination meetings

· Facilitate meetings with programme staff to regularly review programme implementation and performance.

Skills and Behaviours (SCI Values in Practice):

Accountability:

· Holds self-accountable for making decisions, managing resources efficiently, achieving and role modeling Save the Children values.

Ambition:

· Sets ambitious and challenging goals for themselves, takes responsibility for their own personal development and encourages others to do the same;

· Widely shares their personal vision for Save the Children, engages and motivates others.

Collaboration:

· Builds and maintains effective relationships, with their team, colleagues and with relevant external partners;

· Approachable, good listener, easy to talk to.

Creativity:

· Develops and encourages new and innovative solutions;

· Willing to take disciplined risks.

Integrity:

· Honest, encourages openness and transparency; demonstrates highest levels of integrity.

Qualifications and Experience

· BSC degree in Nutrition sciences, Public health or Food security

· 3 years’ experience in implementing food aid and nutrition programmes

· Experience in management in development and emergency programming

· Knowledge of latest developments in nutrition and food security

· Monitoring and Evaluation Skills

· Strong Managerial and team work abilities

· Analytical, communication and advocacy skills

· Highly developed interpersonal and communication skills including influencing, negotiation and coaching.

· Experience of solving complex issues through analysis, definition of a clear way forward and ensuring buy in.

· Commitment to Save the Children values.

Ability and willingness to change work practices and hours in the event of major emergencies including travelling at short notice and for extended periods of time

How to Apply

The application process is now open and will close on 29th May 2017

To apply for these positions visit the SCI Kenya Website: https://kenya.savethechildren.net/jobs .

The system allows CVs & Cover letter as One(1) document.

Please indicate the position Code on the subject line.

The positions are subject to funding and will be reviewed on a rolling basis.