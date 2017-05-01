NGO Jobs in Kenya - One Acre Fund

One Acre Fund

We are an international nonprofit that works in Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, and Malawi.

In these countries, our 5,000+ strong staff serves over 400,000 smallholder farmers and enables them to grow their way out of hunger and poverty.

Job Vacancy: Field Director – Central

Job Location: Nyeri, Sagana and Murang’a Counties

Reporting To: Central Expansions Team Lead

Job Description: The main role of the Central Field Director is to oversee the implementation of all field aspects of our program in Central Kenya.

This is an extremely important position for One Acre Fund in order to achieve our vision of continual growth across Kenya.

Central Kenya is a large and diverse area of the country with a lot of farmers that we hope to serve in the future.

The role of the Central FD will be to help adapt the current core model to work in a central context and work closely with our HQ in order to facilitate the same high standards of service delivery as are seen elsewhere in our Kenya program.

The FD in this role will face a good deal more time overcoming unique challenges compared to their colleagues in our core districts.

The successful candidate will be required to guide and mentor junior employees from the outset. Additionally, the Central Field Director will be to assist the Team Lead with expansion planning in the district.

YOUR ROLE

· Mentoring and developing junior staff in order that they expand in their capacity

· Communicating clear messages and managing staff (often) remotely

· Basic awareness of data analysis and the ability to use Excel proficiently

· Critically interpreting and analyzing program performance

· Creating strategies and adapting our program to meet the needs of farmers

· Strong knowledge and experience of Central Kenya

· Motivation of the Central Field Team and the ability to inspire staff

We are seeking for a motivated individual, ideally, with two years of relevant agricultural experience.

S/he will demonstrate a long-term passion for agriculture in areas where One Acre Fund operates.

S/he must be extraordinarily organized, proactive and familiar with the challenges faced by smallholder farmers; please only apply if you fit these criteria:

OUR REQUIREMENTS

· Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Sciences or similar

· Relevant work experience will be considered in lieu of a degree

· Demonstrable experience of leadership and management in a past capacity

· Computer skills in email, internet, Microsoft Office, Excel, Power Point

· A willingness to commit to living in Central Kenya

· A willingness to travel frequently, 3-5 days per week outside of the office

· Strong written and oral communicator

· Strong mentorship and teaching skills are highly desirable

· Fluent in Kiswahili and English.

· Passionate about serving smallholder farmers

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

If you feel motivated to work for One Acre Fund as the Field Director – Central and if you fulfill our requirements for this role, we look forward to receiving your application by 26rd May, 2017.

CLICK HERE to apply online





Job Vacancy: Field Manager – Central

Job Location: Nyeri, Sagana and Murang’a Counties

Reporting To: Assistant Field Director – Central

Job Description: The main role of the Central Field Manager is to oversee the implementation of cluster level operations of our field program.

This is an extremely important position for One Acre Fund in order to achieve our vision of continual growth across Kenya.

Central Kenya is a large and diverse area of the country with a lot of farmers that we hope to serve in the future. The role of our Field Managers will be to ensure that Field Officers are implementing our program.

This is the first level of management within our organization and comes with a great deal of opportunity for growth. The Field Managers in Central Kenya will need to be agile in their approach to working.

This is a new area for our organization and we anticipate a lot of opportunity for success, but also challenges. The successful candidate will be required to guide and mentor junior employees from the outset.

The role will require a great deal of travel and is best suited to someone who is good with people and has personal experience in smallholder farming

YOUR ROLE

· Mentorship: You will be tasked with mentoring and developing junior staff in order that they expand in their capacity

· Communication: You will have to communicate clear messages to staff (often) remotely

· Farming: You will regularly deliver training on smallholder farming techniques

· Results: You will drive forward our results based program and ensure that our farmers and your staff are hitting targets

· Ethical: You will be expected to comply with our high degree of ethical standards at all times

· Local Expertise: You will be expected to have in depth knowledge of the local area in which you are managing.

· Personal Development: You will have the desire to learn and grow your leadership and technology abilities.

OUR REQUIREMENTS

· Smallholder farming experience, knowledge of maize is particular desired

· Must be from or reside in Nyeri, Sagana and Muranga and its environs

· Previous work experience with an NGO, social enterprise or agricultural business is desirable

· Demonstrable experience of leadership and management in a past capacity

· Willingness to improve computer skills in email, internet, Microsoft Office, Excel

· Willingness to commit to One Acre Fund for a minimum of two years

· Willingness to travel frequently 3-5 days per week, most work will be field based

· Good written and oral communicator

· Mentorship and teaching skills are highly desirable

· Fluent in Kiswahili and English.

· Passionate about serving smallholder farmers

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

If you feel motivated to work for One Acre Fund as the Field Manager – Central and if you fulfill our requirements for this role, we look forward to receiving your application by 26th May, 2017.

CLICK HERE to apply online





Job Vacancy: Office Manager – Nyeri

Job Location: Nyeri Town

Reporting To: Central Expansions Team Lead

Job Description: As an Office Manager for One Acre Fund’s regional HQ office in Nyeri, you will be the lead person on administrative, operational and logistical support.

This will be a newly established office and you will be responsible for putting many of the systems in place in order to make our burgeoning Central operation a success.

In order to achieve these goals successfully, you will need to be honest, critically minded, and able to communicate clearly, with your team and manager, as well as have the capacity to remotely liaise with our other Kenya offices in Kakamega and Nairobi.

You will need to be able to solve complex office problems quickly and be an approachable and helpful member of the team.

YOUR ROLE

· Office Culture: help to develop a productive and enjoyable office culture for all to work in.

· Office Space Management: establish the office spaces for our office based employees to work in an efficient and effective manner.

· Front of House: act as a front of house point of contact that is able to coordinate and manage meetings for people who visit the office as required.

· Security and Health and Safety Compliance: liaise with the rest of our corporate team to ensure that both our security and health and safety policies are complied with.

· Payment of utilities: develop an efficient system for paying recurring bills for our office, including water, electricity, internet and security.

· Inventory and procurement: working closely with our procurement team, oversee the maintenance of basic office supplies, ensuring that needs are projected in advance.

· Vendor Management: manage vendors and suppliers to ensure that our standards are met.

· Printing: oversee the printing of key documents for our field operations team, ensure that printing materials are delivered promptly and to the right people in the field.

OUR REQUIREMENTS

· Higher education from a recognized academic institution, business qualifications are an advantage.

· Must be from or reside in Nyeri Town and its environs

· Experience of managing an office is a distinct advantage

· Demonstrate high levels of professionalism and ethical standards.

· Excellent written and verbal communicator with a strong sense of accountability and responsibility.

· Ability and demonstrated experience to work under pressure with, often, remote and minimal supervision.

· Experience working in a complex organization with a diverse community.

· Demonstrable relationship building skills and the ability to manage people.

· Ability to collaborate with an array of diverse teams.

· Excellent computer literacy and proficiency in English and Swahili.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

If you feel motivated to work for One Acre Fund as the Office Manager Nyeri and if you fulfill our requirements for this role, we look forward to receiving your application by 26th May, 2017.

CLICK HERE to apply online

You will be prompted to a form that must be completed. At the end of the form you will have the opportunity to write a motivational letter and upload your CV.

PLEASE NOTE

You must have 18 years and above to qualify for any position at One Acre Fund.

One Acre Fund will never ask you for money in return for advancement in the recruitment process or for being offered a position.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.