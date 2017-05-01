NGO Jobs in Kenya – MEDS

Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) is a Christian not-for-profit organisation registered as a Trust of the ecumenical partnership of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK). MEDS was started in 1986 with the core mandate of providing reliable, quality, affordable essential medicines, medical supplies, capacity building, quality control and other pharmaceutical services guided by Christian and professional values.

Quality Assurance Assistant

Responsibilities

· To inspect pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical commodities received from Suppliers and maintain quality assurance related records

· Sample and inspect commodities delivered by suppliers for determining compliance to quality specifications.

· Sample and inspect returns from clients in line with set procedures and guidelines.

· Sample products from MEDS warehouse for analytical testing in line with the random sampling schedule for MEDS.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Nursing/Clinical Medicine and Surgery

· Minimum three years’ experience in a busy pharmaceutical company with established Quality Management systems; experience in handling of medical devices, surgical supplies, medical equipment and instruments is an added advantage.

· Excellent communication, interpersonal, computer and analytical skills.

· A high degree of professionalism and integrity.





Warehouse Operations Officer





Responsibilities





· Ensure effective and efficient processing of client orders

· Allocate client orders for picking and packing for timely processing of orders.

· Maintain records on clients order processing to facilitate decision making.

· Prepare and maintain order status data for decision making.

· Consolidate warehouse staff daily output and maintain data for preparation of monthly report, for efficiency.

· Ensure cleanliness and fumigation of warehouses to uphold good warehousing practices.

· Issue and monitor usage of packaging material to minimize wastage.

· Ensure equipment and working tools are operational, for efficiency.

· Manage Staff Clinic for staff wellbeing.

Qualifications

· Business related degree and Diploma in Pharmacy.

· Minimum five years’ experience in a busy pharmaceutical or medical supply chain

· Excellent communication, interpersonal, organizational and Human

· Resources Management skills.

· A high degree of professionalism and integrity.





Field Officer

Responsibilities





· To provide sales, marketing as well as other client support services for business growth and collect debts promptly.

· Schedule field activities for efficient resource utilization so as to achieve set monthly and annual sales targets.

· Analyse sales patterns and product utilization trends in order to identify pertinent issues and organize marketing interventions to improve sales performance.

· Visit customers to build relationships and identify their needs.

· Conduct market intelligence for benchmarking

· Follow up customer concerns for customer satisfaction.

· Collect debts promptly to improve liquidity

· Provide complete, accurate and timely management reports to ensure improved service delivery and increased business growth.

Qualifications

· Degree in business related field

· Diploma in Pharmacy or Clinical Laboratory or Nursing (KRCHN) or Clinical Medicine and registered with a relevant professional body.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills

· Valid driving licence with at least 3 years continuous driving experience.

· Five years’ experience in a pharmaceutical supply chain out of which two years are in marketing of pharmaceutical products or laboratory or surgical and medical supplies.

· A high degree of professionalism and integrity.





Health Supply Chain Pharmacist

Responsibilities

· To manage health commodities and technologies and build capacity of pharmacy staff in Nairobi County under USAID-funded Afya Jijini Project

· Provide technical support to all target sites

· Conduct training and mentorship to all the target sites.

· Provide the necessary assessment tools to target groups for efficiency and greater impact.

· Work with Afya Jijini Health Facilities to set up Medicines and Therapeutics Committee where none exists and help to strengthen existing ones.

· Monitor and report on Afyia Jijini implementing facilities progress in implementation of pharmacy related improvements and recommendations identified during assessment and supervisory visits

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree with Business-related qualifications in

· Public Health or Supply Chain Management

· Five years’ experience in a donor funded Project

· Excellent report writing skills

· A high degree of professionalism and integrity.

How to apply

Interested candidates can visit MEDS website www.meds.or.ke for detailed job specifications and requirements and send application as well as detailed CV to:

Human Resources Manager

email address: hr@meds.or.ke

Closing date: Friday 19th May 2017. Only candidates shortlisted for interview will be contacted.