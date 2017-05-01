NGO Jobs in Kenya - International Rescue Committee

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Emergency Coordinator

Sector: Health

Location: Kenya

Employee Type: Regular

Employee Category: Full Time

Background: The International Rescue Committee, one of the world's largest humanitarian agencies, provides relief, rehabilitation and post-conflict reconstruction support to victims of natural disaster, oppression and violent conflict in 42 countries.

The IRC is committed to bold leadership, innovation and creative partnerships. Active in public health, education, livelihoods, women’s empowerment, youth development, and protection and promotion of rights, IRC assists people from harm to home.

Since 1992, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has provided life-saving services to refugees and vulnerable local communities in Kenya.

Currently, the IRC works in two refugee camps, Dadaab and Kakuma, in northern Kenya. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Kenya serves vulnerable populations in the Turkana region and refugees in the Kakuma, Dadaab (Hagadera) camps and Nairobi.

The IRC implements programs in the areas of integrated primary health care (including nutrition and HIV/AIDS); Water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH); Livelihoods; protection of rights; and, Women’s Protection and Empowerment.

Scope of Work:

· Under the supervision of the Deputy Director-Programs (DDP), the Emergency Coordinator will support the Country Program in implementing a Rapid Response Mechanism in the Emergency Project and elections preparedness contingency planning and implementation.

· The Emergency Coordinator will be responsible for the coordination and management of the project while ensuring that interventions IRC are prompt, well planned, have the necessary resources and are accountable both to the donor and beneficiaries.

· The Coordinator will be based in Nairobi but will spend at least 50% of their working time on the ground in Turkana, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera to monitor the emergency operations and the implementation of the program.

Key Responsibilities

Program:

· Ensure good collaboration, communication and coordination of activities with the emergency response staff at field level takes place.

· Work closely with technical coordinators, CET and operations staff to plan and implement response

· Attend relevant coordination meetings/activities at the county or national level

· Prepare regular updates on emergency situations and contingency planning to Kenya CET and Emergency Unit.

· Propose and implement action to improve the quality of emergency activities/ initiatives, planning and implementation of multisectoral assessment missions and missions monitoring, staff deployment.

· Ensure compliance activities with the decision making process of the emergency project.

· Represent IRC in all relevant humanitarian coordination meetings, ensuring that IRC resources are used in a coordinated manner and well planned. Ensure that the humanitarian community is informed of the emergency project activities and promote recovery emergency response of the emergency project by other actors if necessary.

· Collaborate with other project teams of IRC (including Field Coordinators/ Managers and Technical Coordinators) and other emergency partners in the counties IRC is responding to continuously improve the approach and methodology of the emergency project.

· Prepare, review and submit the reports of the donor in accordance with the reporting schedule of the program and the rules of the donor and IRC.

· Prepare project proposals and budget for future emergencies IRC in Kenya where applicable.

Security

· In collaboration with the Deputy Director-Operations and the Security Department and through a wide range of sources, continuously assess the security situation in the country and identify key threats to the safety and security of staff and IRC goods. Use these analyzes to provide detailed briefings to teams of emergency project prior to deployment in the field.

· Working closely with IRC’s Security Department to ensure that the interventions of the emergency project are carried out in accordance with the security of the IRC management plan.

· Comply with IRC’s security and safety of procedures and provide ideas for evaluations of security measures to promote a safe and secure environment conducive to the implementation of the program.

Human Resources:

· Recruit emergency response staff and deploy. Ensure that the organization of the emergency project accurately reflects the needs of the program and that all positions are filled with the most qualified staff possible.

· Supervise staffs assigned to the project by using IRC’s performance management tools and ensuring their advice and support (technical and non-technical) on planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, and management of their teams.

· Ensure that the emergency project staff adhere to IRC policies.

Logistics

· Coordinate closely with Supply Chain and Procurement staff to ensure field teams of the emergency project receive the necessary support transportation, purchasing, storage of program inputs, equipment, etc.

· Working closely with the Manager of the supply chain and Deputy Director for Operations, overseeing the management of the contingency stock, provided by IRC in the emergency project.

Finance

· Work closely with the Nairobi and Field Based finance staff to ensure that expenditures and their justification in accordance with the financial procedures of the IRC.

· Ensure effective cooperation with the Department of Finance, especially regarding BVA controls, cash advances, liquidations, and the financial forecasts.

Other

· Chair coordination meetings of the CET or delegate where appropriate.

· Support the management direction of the IRC and advocacy team at donor visits, journalists among others.

· Perform all other duties at the request of supervisor.





Senior Clinical Officer Ophthalmologist – Kakuma

Sector: Health

Location: Kenya

Employee Type: Regular

Employee Category: Full Time

Job Purpose / Objective: Working under the guidance of the Health Manager, the Senior Clinical Officer-Ophthalmologist will offer ophthalmology care to patients accessing the hospital facility at Kakuma Hospital.

Key Responsibilities

Programming

· Provision of ophthalmology consultations for patient accessing the camp hospital from both the refugee and host community

· Assessing eye acuity and prescription of eye glasses for clients at the ophthalmology clinic.

· Perform Eye Cataract surgery on an elective basis and during periodic cataract camps organized by the organization.

· Accurately determining patients with conditions that require senior review and appropriately refer emergency cases within 24 hours and elective cases within acceptable time.

· Participate as a team leader during campaigns in the camp aimed at creating awareness on various eye conditions of public health importance e.g. trachoma, cataracts.

· Assist with OPD consultations.

· Organize regular on-the-job training sessions for the camp hospital staff in coordination with your supervisor and/or Clinical Services Manager.

· Carry out other relevant duties as may be assigned by the super visor- Clinical Services Manager.

Human Resources

· Monitoring and supervision of staff at the ophthalmology clinic to ensure work is done efficiently.

· Conduct regular on job training for incentive staff working in the clinic.

· Routinely measure staffs work performance based on their job description.

Communication and Reporting

· Generate weekly reports on activities taking place at the clinic and various challenges to be shared with the supervisor every week.

· Proper documentation of patients who require tertiary care and hence generate waiting list of clients that may necessitate a cataract or trachoma camp.

Operations

· Proper inventory management of ophthalmology supplies and equipment at the clinic

· Work closely with the pharmacist and supervisor to ensure ophthalmic drugs and supplies are ordered on time to avoid stock-outs.

· Participate in annual program planning and recommend budget revisions with focus on key areas of concern.

· Ensure program supplies are used appropriately for the targeted beneficiaries.



Job Vacancy: Regional Director, Great Lakes

Sector: Program Management

Location: Kenya

Employee Type: Regular

Employee Category: Full Time

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is among the world's leading nonprofit humanitarian relief and development organizations.

Founded in 1933 at the request of Albert Einstein, the IRC’s mission is to assist those whose lives and livelihoods have been shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and gain control over their lives.

The organization has been at the forefront of virtually every major humanitarian initiative for the last 80 years. At work today in over 40 countries and 29 U.S. cities, we restore safety, dignity and hope to millions who are uprooted and struggling to endure. The IRC leads the way from harm to home.

The IRC seeks experienced candidates for the position of Regional Director, Great Lakes.

The Regional Director (RD) will have significant management and international experience, a passion for humanitarian relief and development work, relevant language skills, and be capable of thoroughly understanding and successfully leading program teams and operations in three countries currently (Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Tanzania) and potential new programs in the region.

The RD will ensure the quality of IRC’s operations, develop new program opportunities, and drive performance and results in the region.

S/he is expected to be an outstanding communicator and team leader, and a committed humanitarian.

This position is responsible for an annual budget in excess of US$ 42 million and a team of over 900 staff across the region.

The RD will be based in Nairobi and report to the Senior Vice President, International Programs.

This is an accompanied post.

Position Overview: The Regional Director will hold overall responsibility the oversight and management of IRC’s country programs in the DRC, Burundi and Tanzania.

S/he will be an ambassador for organizational priorities and goals to these country programs and supporting country programs to implement IRC’s Strategy 2020. Equally, the RD plays an important role in representing field priorities to HQ departments.

Reporting to the Senior Vice President, the RD will be a key member of the International Programs Department leadership team, and will collaborate closely with the full range of HQ stakeholders, across the technical support, operations, finance, fundraising, awards management, advocacy, communications, compliance and legal functions.

As part of the IRC’s Senior Leaders Group, the RD will play an important role in organizational leadership discussions, and will be expected to represent not just the Great Lakes region but the International Programs Department more broadly in these fora.

Key Responsibilities

Strategy & Programs:

· Oversee implementation of IRC’s Strategy 2020 across the regional portfolio. Ensure all country program Strategy Action Plans (SAPs) guide program design and operational decision-making, and are tracked and reviewed regularly.

· Exercise overall responsibility for successful delivery and management of the regional portfolio, comprised of over 30 separate grants or contracts with an estimated annual budget in excess of US$ 42 million.

· Ensure that programs are designed and implemented in support of IRC’s vision of cost-effective, outcomes-driven and evidence-based interventions which are responsive to the local context and the priorities of our beneficiaries.

· Support country teams to strengthen their partnership with relevant local civil society and government actors as an integral part of their program strategies.

· Support the development of country business development plans which marry the priority outcomes identified in each country SAP with the priorities of existing and new donors.

· Oversee the development of a robust measurement system across all country programs which drives better program implementation, reporting and decision-making.

· Monitor the operating context in the Great Lakes region and ensure that programs respond new developments in a timely fashion – both through timely emergency responses in line with our global emergency strategy, and by adapting programs to stabilizing situations as appropriate.

· Participate actively in organizational (HQ) efforts to coordinate and support delivery and improvement of Strategy 2020, representing both the Great Lakes region and the wider International Programs Department as appropriate.

Team Leadership & Development

· Directly supervise three Country Directors (DRC, Burundi & Tanzania) and the Great Lakes regional team. Indirectly oversee over 900 staff in 17 locations across the three countries.

· Ensure a consistently high level of team performance across the region by recruiting and retaining experienced, motivated, qualified staff. Work with Country Directors to develop proactive learning and development plans and to ensure that compensation and benefits are competitive in attracting and retaining talent.

· Personally lead efforts in the region to address key issues arising from IRC’s Employee Engagement Survey and to promote greater diversity in the workforce (with a particular emphasis on gender diversity).

· Through setting clear expectations and through personal example, foster an environment of cross-functional collaboration and a ‘One IRC’ way of working both within the region and between the region and HQ.

· Cultivate a safe and protective working environment for all staff, combining locally-led initiatives with wider organizational efforts related to Duty of Care and Safety & Security.

Financial, Operational & Risk Management

· Foster a balanced and diligent approach to risk management across all country programs: ensure that the IRC fully meets our obligations (including compliance) to donors and governments while supporting staff to take necessary and appropriate risks in the service of our humanitarian mission.

· Ensure that all country finance, human resource, supply chain, and IT functions are managed in accordance with IRC and donor policies and standards. Promote a metrics-driven approach to accountability and improvement, including through the use of scorecards.

· Actively partner with the Ethics & Compliance Unit to strengthen IRC’s efforts to prevent, detect and respond to issues of fraud and misconduct. Ensure staff are aware of our expectations and their obligations under the IRC Way and our corporate policies. Work closely with ECU and others to maintain donor confidence in the IRC’s discharge of our fiduciary responsibilities.

· Identify and monitor a full spectrum of risks across the region, ensure HQ is regularly informed, and implement mitigating actions as appropriate. Support the development of an Enterprise Risk Management framework.

· Oversee country operating budgets and the financial health of programs. Communicate gaps or concerns in a timely manner, and proactively seek out viable solutions.

· Represent the needs and priorities of the Great Lakes region to HQ support departments and advocate for necessary support. Understand (and influence) the organizational priorities of HQ teams, and support their roll-out in the region.

Representation, Influence & Partnership

· Represent the IRC to local, regional and global stakeholders – including governments, donors, and civil society partners – both directly and through support to Country Directors.

· Support IRC’s business development and fundraising efforts through cultivating a strong network of donor contacts, engaging with the HQ fundraising team, and ensuring that country teams build and maintain strong donor relationships at their level.

· Identify priority policy issues which impact our beneficiaries or our ability to deliver our programs; develop creative, impactful approaches to address these, both locally and in concert with the global advocacy team.

· Raise IRC’s profile through engagement with the media (including social media), working closely with the global communications team.

· Cultivate strong working partnerships with like-minded organizations with clear benefits for the IRC’s programs, profile, influence or funding.





Job Vacancy: Sanitation & Construction Supervisor – Kakuma

Sector: Supply Chain

Location: Kenya

Employee Type: Regular

Employee Category: Full Time

Summary of Responsibilities: The Sanitation and Construction Supervisor will be responsible for all the Sanitation and civil engineering activities in the IRC Kakuma Program.

He is responsible for construction of new and maintenance of all existing IRC buildings in Kakuma and supervision of new constructions in all sites in Kakuma.

Over all Responsibilities

The Sanitation and Construction Supervisor will work directly with the Health Team Leader and staff at facilities to ensure the quality, cost effective and sustainable delivery civil engineering activities through the supervision of technicians / contractors ensuring that the rehabilitation and construction works are carried out to an appropriate standard and ensure proper operation and maintenance systems are established.

The Sanitation and Construction Supervisor will report to the Senior Field Coordinator whilst keeping the Health Team Leader updated.

Key Tasks:

· Oversee all construction works to ensure proper engineering is applied and complied with.

· Verify designs and strategy for all construction works related to IRC programs.

· Oversee and supervise all construction activities for IRC Kakuma

· Ensure program construction materials as per the required specifications are received on site, kept safely and keeping track of the same at all time.

· Monitor contractors executing works on IRC’s behalf including assessing whether their output is on schedule and of high quality, meeting all accepted technical standards.

· Keeping track and maintain of all IRC construction tools and equipment.

· Supervise and evaluate staff working under construction through delegation and monitoring

· Develop contracts for construction works and oversight of all sub-contractors;

· Verification of BoQ’s for all IRC construction works and lead on the development of innovative, appropriate and cost effective designs for the structures.

· Develop and support implementation of detailed work plan for all construction projects.

· Support the procurement and use of quality materials and verification upon delivery.

· Work with the health Team Leader to make assessments of the IRC facilities sanitation systems

· Prepare construction tracking tool and monitor project progress and prepare consolidated reports on a monthly basis.

· Inspect and sign off all completed construction projects in the site.

· Provide technical input on construction projects during proposal and budget development.

Expected Deliverables:

· Oversee and supervise all construction activities for IRC in Kakuma

· Participate in identifying the right contractors for construction work.

· Review contractors performance as per contracts awarded by IRC

· Keeping track of all IRC tools and equipment.

· Supervising of all incentive staff (maintenance team) and casuals working under him at any given time

· Assist in preparing bills of quantity for maintenance repairs and constructions

· Assist in sketching/drawing and designing of new structures

· Assist in identifying and procurement of construction materials

· Making sure that programs construction materials are received on site, kept safely and maintain track of the same at all times

· Supervise the constructions, maintenance and repair works around IRC facilities in the field

· Supervise contractors on site and report on progress frequently

· Prepare and submit monthly reports on repairs and constructions to the Supply Chain Manager

· Undertake any other responsibility assigned by the supervisor.



Deadline for receiving applications is 24th May, 2017

Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply.

International allowances are not available for this position. Salary and employee benefits are compliant to the Kenyan NGO Sector.

IRC leading the way from harm to home.

IRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. IRC considers all applicants on the basis of merit without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. Please contact Talent Acquisitions at IRC.Recruitment@rescue.org. As required by law, the IRC will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with a known disability.

Disclaimer: