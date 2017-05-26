NGO Jobs in Kenya - Christian Aid

Finance Assistant - Nairobi

Type of contract: Fixed Term

Contracted hours: 35

Contract length: Two years

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Closing date: 26 May 2017

Interview date: 12 June 2017

Christian Aid is a UK-based international humanitarian and development non-governmental organisations. It is currently working in more than 50 countries, and has been working in Kenya since 1997.

The Kenya Country Programme presently focuses on community health, inclusive markets and climate change resilience delivery interventions that influence shifts in power relations in favour of poor and marginalised communities and groups as a means to ending poverty cycles.

Responsibilities

· To support the finance officer by inputting financial data in an efficient, accurate and timely manner.

· To prepare financial documentation including cheques, petty cash reimbursement, petty cash advances and all staff floats.

· To ensure efficient and accurate cash and bank books are maintained and monthly accounts and returns are produced in a timely manner.

· To ensure efficient, accurate and timely collation of finance information requested by senior colleagues.

· To extract reports from the financial and administration systems to review the status of the budget and the adherence to financial policies and procedures.

Key outcomes:

· Cash, bank books and other financial documentation maintained in an accurate and timely fashion.

· Monthly accounts and financial returns produced and submitted in an accurate and timely fashion.

· Local budgets are reviewed, updated and administered accurately.

· Christian Aid and donor financial policies and procedures are complied with.

· Senior finance staff are assisted in meeting office financial requirements.

· Good relationships with third parties, suppliers and partners are maintained through positive communication.

Office Assistant - Machakos

Type of contract: Fixed Term

Contracted hours: 35

Contract length: Two years

Location: Machakos Town, Machakos County, Kenya

Closing date: 26 May 2017

Interview date: 12 June 2017

About the role

To provide effective and efficient administrative support to enable the smooth functioning of the Machakos office.

This role will provide general office and administrative support and undertake routine duties ensuring that procedures are followed and standards are upheld.

Responsibilities

· Reception management,

· Logistical support and procurement of office supplies and basic services,

· Bookkeeping,

· Stock maintenance,

· Filing,

· Archival activities,

· Catering,

· Meeting rooms management,

· Flights & taxis among others.

· Any other support as deemed relevant.

Key outcomes

· Office communications: telephone calls, emails and correspondence dealt with efficiently

· Effective administrative and logistical support provided to the Kenya office including meeting room management, travel bookings, facilitation of meeting among others..

· Accurate and up-to-date contact details, information and database records and other reports maintained on the Intranet site

· Petty cash management and book keeping

· Front office reception services management.

· Procurement and management of services such as telephone bills, kitchen supplies, stationery, among others.

· Maintenance of the resource centre, archive database, stationery stores and inventories.

· Effective support on ad-hoc projects such as conferences and workshops and cross departmental activities.

Driver - Meru

Type of contract: Fixed Term

Contracted hours: 35

Contract length: Two years

Location: Meru Town, Meru County, Kenya

Closing date: 26 May 2017

Interview date: 12 June 2017

Responsibilities

· To provide in-country driving support to the country programme in liaison with other colleagues in the Finance & Operations functions.

· Driving staff, visitors and goods to required destinations in a timely and safe manner,

· Ensuring vehicles and associated equipment safety and maintenance,

· Security management for the teams while in the field.

· Fleet management and supporting with administrative responsibilities while in the office.

· Travel plan management for all staff and visitors and driving staff, visitors, goods or service providers on strategic trips, to high risk contexts or on long distances.

· Fleet management ensuring that all vehicles are well maintained, insured, sufficiently fuelled, clean and stocked with safety equipment.

· Ensure that staff assigned any vehicle hand them back in good condition, with vehicle logs filled appropriately filled and a checklist of car condition and safety equipment done.

· Ensure vehicles logs, maintenance logs are appropriately kept within agreed frameworks.

· Ensure efficient use of vehicles, avoiding single person journeys and unnecessary movements through careful planning and facilitation of effective communication amongst staff needing transport support services.

· Positive communication and successful negotiation (in line with Christian Aid’s policies and procedures) with officials and security or police forces, particularly at check points and border crossings.

· Communication devices properly used and maintained.

· All paperwork for vehicle, deliveries or other documentation correctly completed and recorded.

Driver - Nakuru

Type of contract: Fixed Term

Contracted hours: 35

Contract length: Two years

Location: Nakuru Town, Nakuru County, Kenya

Closing date: 26 May 2017

Interview date: 12 June 2017

Driver - Nairobi

Type of contract: Fixed Term

Contracted hours: 35

Contract length: Two years

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Closing date: 26 May 2017

Interview date: 12 June 2017

