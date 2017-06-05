NGO Jobs in Kenya - APHRC

Team Leaders for a Long Term Care Research Survey

African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC) is a non-governmental international organization based in Nairobi, committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant research on population, education and health issues facing sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC will conduct a survey to collect data on long term care needs for older adults in Viwandani and Korogocho.

To implement the survey, APHRC invites applications for quantitative survey team leaders.

Responsibilities

· Support data collectors in the field, ensuring all field activities are conducted satisfactorily

· Check completed questionnaires for completeness and quality before accepting them

· Act as the custodian of data collection tools including completed questionnaires

· Provide a daily report to the Research Team on the progress.

· Keep updated records and databases of assigned work

· Timely reporting of project related issues for quick and effective troubleshooting

· Timely and accurate accounting of project finances.

· Attend and participate in all project related meetings

Minimum Requirements

· Minimum of bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

· Previous experience in supervising survey activities.

· Be a resident of Korogocho and Viwandani.

· Be fluent in English and Kiswahili.

· Good written and verbal communication skills.

· Have proven experience in research work (quantitative and/or qualitative data collection, analysis and report writing).

· Previous engagement with APHRC is an added advantage

· Available for the orientation on tools and during the whole data collection period

· Willing to work outside normal business hours.









Quantitative Field Interviewers for a Long Term Care Research Survey

African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC) is a non-governmental international organization based in Nairobi, committed to conducting high quality and policy-relevant research on population, education and health issues facing sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC will conduct a survey to collect data on long term care needs for older adults in Viwandani and Korogocho.

To implement the survey, APHRC invites applications for quantitative field interviewers.

Responsibilities

The successful candidates will be in charge of the following activities:

· Participate in the training of fieldworkers and pilot survey;

· Conduct interviews in all selected households and respondents using tablets

· Complete, edit and submit all assigned interviews for cross-checking and verification by the Supervisor

· Keep updated records and databases of assigned work

· Safeguard all assigned project equipment;

· Timely report all project related issues to the team leader and or field coordinator for quick and effective troubleshooting;

· Other related activities, assigned by the team leader and or project coordinator

Minimum Requirements

· Have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate, with a minimum grade of C+

· Good knowledge of the study areas (Viwandani and Korogocho).

· Residence in one of these areas is preferable

· Proven experience in household survey and experience with data collection pertaining to adults particularly the aged populations

· A minimum of two years’ experience as an interviewer in similar surveys

· Familiarity and proficiency in using tablets and/electronic gadgets for quantitative data collection;

· Ability to work on weekends when necessary

· Possess strong interpersonal, team work, communication (written and oral)

· Fluency in English and Kiswahili

· Availability to work full time on the project during the period June to July 2017

· Willing to work outside normal business hours

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application letter and CV with contacts of three referees, via email to tessie@flexi-personnel.com , by close of business 5th June 2017.

Indicate on the cover letter and the email subject “Quantitative field interviewer: LTC study”.

In the application letter, indicate the area of residence.

(APHRC) is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of children.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please Note: Applicants are not required to make any payments to anyone during any stage of the recruitment process.