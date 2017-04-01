NGILU declares who she will support after RAILA was named NASA flag bearer – GAME OVER!

Former Cabinet Secretary, Charity Ngilu, has welcomed the naming of Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as Raila Odinga’s running mate in the National Super Alliance (NASA) line-up.





Speaking on Wednesday , Ngilu said the Kamba community will not switch allegiance because Kalonzo was not chosen as the Opposition’s flag bearer.





“We will offer unflinching support to Kalonzo who negotiated and settled for the Deputy President’s position,” said Ngilu.





Ngilu, who is also the NARC chairperson, asked the community to rally behind NASA and vote as a block for the Opposition to dislodge President Uhuru Kenyatta from power in the August 8th polls.





“We shall be in the next Government which is a big win for the community. So, let us all support Kalonzo and vote for NASA to rise to power,” Ngilu said.





Ngilu’s sentiments are a big boost to NASA coalition since some Ukambani leaders had protested over Kalonzo’s decision to accept to be Raila Odinga’s running mate.





The Kenyan DAILY POST