New transition! GRACE MSALAME cuts her hair after her baby-daddy married another woman (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 25 May 2017 - Curvy TV host, Grace Msalame, has cut her hair and posted photos of her new look on social media.





Grace shared photos of her new look on Instagram saying,





“All she wanted was freedom. Transition, New season.”





A lady commented on her new look saying,





“ A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life”.





Perhaps she is trying to start a new life after her baby-daddy dumped her and married another woman.





See photos of Grace Msalame’s new look in the next page.



