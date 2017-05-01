Never take RUTO seriously – He is the most corrupt Kenyan and the biggest tribal bigot!

Saturday May 13, 2017 - Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has warned Kenyans against taking Deputy President William Ruto seriously since he is corrupt and a tribal bigot.





Wetangula, who was responding to claims of nepotism following the appointment Kalonzo Musyoka’s son to join the East Africa Legislative Council (EALA) said that Ruto has not been sincere to Kenyans since he took over power after the last General Elections.





The Senator said that he rarely condemns any..



