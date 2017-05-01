Never joke with UHURU! See what happened to JOHO after he threatened to gatecrash SGR launch

..barred from attending the event after he was blocked by elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers who even roughed up his bodyguards.





Joho's spokesman, Richard Chacha, said the GSU officers prevented Mr Joho from entering the station.





The County boss was forced to turn back by the officers led by County Director of Criminal Investigations, Washington Muthee.





“He arrived in a blue vehicle accompanied by his official car but when he was blocked, he decided to turn his vehicles around and went back without any protests," said Chacha.





