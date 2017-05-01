Never joke with RAILA as Parliament now moves to block corrupt WAIGURU from vying as Governor

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:08

Thursday May 18, 2017 - Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru’s political future now hangs by a thread.

This is after Members of Parliament demanded that she be barred from holding public office, including running for Kirinyaga Governor, over the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

While debating a report by the Public Accounts Committee, the MPs demanded that the report, which recommended that Waiguru and her fellow looters of NYS, be barred from..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno