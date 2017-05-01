Naughty Tanzanian WOMEN nearly cause earthquakes with their big derrieres, this was a party (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:48
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 - When it comes to shaking derrieres, Tanzanian women know how to do it.
There’s a famous dance move in Tanzania called Baikoko, which is equivalent to twerking.
It involves ladies shaking the big b@@t!3s and whining their waist like Rihanna.
And these women totally killed it in a party.
See photos in the next page
Page 1 2