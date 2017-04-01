NASA will not be in the ballot paper in August! It is RAILA’s ODM and KALONZO’s name

The Registrar of Political Parties, Mrs Lucy Ndung’u, has said former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who was named as the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate last week, will not appear in the ballot as the NASA presidential candidate but as an ODM presidential candidate.





In a statement to newsrooms, Mrs Ndung’u said parties can form alliances but only one of them will appear on the ballot box.





She said Raila Odinga will appear as an ODM candidate and not as a NASA candidate





The move is likely to bring confusion among NASA supporters since many said they do not support ODM but support NASA.





Meanwhile, leaders of the opposition have started campaigns in different parts of the nation as they seek to unseat President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, from power in the August polls.





Leaders of the alliance have affirmed that they will stick together to the end despite dissatisfaction from Ukambani and Western region after Raila was named the presidential candidate and Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, his running mate in the forthcoming polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST