NASA supporters will one day kill ROBERT ALAI, see how he abused their god, RAILA ODINGA

Sunday May 28, 2017 - Renowned social media critic, Robert Alai, has once again lashed out at NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, terming him an ‘old geezer’ who has no agenda for the country.





Sharing his views after President Uhuru Kenyatta met US President, Donald Trump, in Sicily, Italy, Robert Alai said Kenyans should re-elect President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is young and vibrant unlike Raila Odinga who is in his sunset years.





“Wacheni UHURU atawale jamani. Imagine Raila sitting between this young generation of leaders while constantly dozing off and wiping his eyes while awake?,” Alai wrote.





Raila, 73, is...



